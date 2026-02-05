Will County early voting | Gun under car seat arrest | Parade grand marshal announced

Early voting begins in Will County

Early voting for the March 17 general primary election has begun in Will County.

Starting today, residents can head to the Will County Clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet to cast their votes. More locations and hours in the county will be added starting March 2.

Vote-by-mail ballots will also be going out today.

DuPage County voters will have to wait until sometime next week for early voting as it’s been delayed due to “unresolved candidate objections currently pending before the Appellate Court,” according to the DuPage County Clerk.

Naperville police arrest man for allegedly having gun under child’s car seat

A Downers Grove man was arrested in Naperville on Tuesday after police found he had allegedly hidden a loaded gun under his 1-year-old daughter’s car seat, while she was in it.

Antoine Street was denied pretrial release at his first court appearance on Wednesday.

West Suburban Irish announce St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

The grand marshal for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been chosen.

The West Suburban Irish of Naperville announced that longtime WSI member Eddie Curley will lead the event on March 14.

Registration and course fees rising in IPSD 204

It’s going to cost a bit more to register a student or participate in a sport or activity next year in Indian Prairie School District 204.

School board members last week set fees for 2026-27 at rates ranging from $10 to $25 more than what was charged this year.

Registering a student will cost $275 for preschool, $160 for elementary, $220 for middle school, $225 for high school and $180 for the STEPS transition program. Athletic and activity fees will be $150 for middle school and $225 for high school, with participating students allowed to be charged the fee a maximum of twice a year.

Forest Preserve District of Will County invites public to ‘Be a Trailblazer’

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is encouraging residents to be active and explore the outdoors with its “Be a Trailblazer” experience.

Participants are assigned nature-themed challenges to complete at various forest preserves in the area.

