Willowbrook Wildlife Center renamed | Oswald’s prescription for success | Archery open house

Willowbrook Wildlife Center gets new name to go with new look

Willowbrook Wildlife Center has a new name to go with its new look.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County announced Thursday that the wildlife treatment and education center in Glen Ellyn will be renamed as the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center at Willowbrook Forest Preserve. The change comes as the center undergoes extensive renovations to modernize the facility.

Learn more about the name change and what visitors can expect once the revamped center reopens.

DuPage County receives AAA bond rating

DuPage County has received a AAA bond rating from Fitch Ratings, the highest rank possible.

The rating was based on analysis of the county’s financial profile, liability, and economic strength, according to a news release from the county.

The county has earned AAA status with all three rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s Investors Service, and Standard and Poor’s Ratings Service. It’s among the fewer than 2 percent of counties in the nation to achieve that distinction.

City of Naperville holds its first Embracing Community Book Read

The City of Naperville and the Naperville Public Library launched its Embracing Community Book Read on Wednesday night at the Naperville Municipal Center.

To kick off the community reading event, Peter Block, the author of the selected book, “Community: The Structure of Belonging”, held a book talk via Zoom.

Learn more about the initiative and the project’s purpose of connecting the community.

Naperville’s Oswald’s Pharmacy shares its prescription for success

As chain pharmacies around the country close hundreds of locations, an independent pharmacy just outside of downtown Naperville aims to continue providing personalized care to local residents.

With sixth-generation owner Alex Anderson now at the helm, the pharmacy’s tradition of a mixed blend of offerings, from medicine, to gifts, to medical equipment, carries on.

Take a closer look at the pharmacy’s mission and how it seeks to stand out in its field.

Blackwell Forest Preserve hosts archery open house on Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is inviting the public to take aim at a new sport this upcoming weekend.

The Blackwell Forest Preserve, located on Butterfield Road in Warrenville, will host a free archery open house on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn more about the event and other archery programs offered by the forest preserve district.

Naperville’s Turning Pointe Autism Foundation hosts I GOT THIS Discovery Golf Clinic

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville and the I GOT THIS Foundation recently teed off for a Discovery Golf Clinic aimed at helping athletes with intellectual disabilities learn more about the game.

The event, held at the Bob Berry Sunshine Course in Lemont, was the fourth golf clinic put on by I GOT THIS, but its first in Illinois.

Find out more about the clinic and the “I GOT THIS” mentality it promotes.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday’s weather looks to be partly sunny, though there’s a slight chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature for today will be near 82 degrees.

Sunshine will move in Saturday with the high pushing up to 86 degrees. Sunday will see mostly sunny skies, with a high of 83.

Keep up to date with your daily weather outlook on the NCTV17 weather webpage.