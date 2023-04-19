Wilson still holds fourth council seat | New cardiovascular center | NCC woman wrestler on world team

Wilson keeps lead for fourth city council seat

With updated vote tallies now in to include provisional and mail-in ballots in both Will and DuPage counties, Nate Wilson still appears to be the owner of the fourth and final Naperville City Council seat.

Wilson holds a 41-vote lead over his next closest competitor, Meghna Bansal.

After the latest vote tallies, the other three council seat winners remain as Patrick Kelly, Allison Longenbaugh, and Josh McBroom.

A full list of updated tallies for all Naperville-area races can be viewed on NCTV17’s Naperville Election Results page. Results won’t be official until canvassing is complete on April 25.

Council tables campaign funding disclosure discussion for October 17

Naperville City Council voted to table discussion on the section of the Naperville Municipal Code requiring the disclosure of certain campaign contributions until October 17.

The motion passed at last night’s council meeting with a 7-2 vote.

The current code requires council members to publicly disclose if they have accepted a campaign contribution in excess of $750 before voting on a relevant matter.

The initial motion at Tuesday’s meeting was to vote on repealing the ordinance altogether. Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor suggested a new motion that tabled the agenda item until October and directed staff to schedule a September workshop to discuss best practices for the code.

Council members Patrick Kelly and Theresa Sullivan were the two no votes. Kelly thought the vote should be tabled indefinitely, which would allow the newly elected council to then decide how and when to take it up

City attorney Michael DiSanto said the new council will still have the ability to move the discussion to a closer date if they desire.

New cardiovascular center on Edward Hospital campus

Also at last night’s meeting, council approved the rezoning for a new 96,430-square-foot cardiovascular center on the Edward Hospital campus.

The three-story medical office will replace the existing building at the southwest corner of Washington Street and Martin Avenue. Edward officials needed council to rezone the site from commercial, institutional and office use to health services, which is how the rest of the Edward campus is designated.

Due to limitations on the buildable area, council approved multiple variances relating to setbacks and signage on the property. These included a reduction of the corner yard setback, a parking setback, the creation of new signage, and enlarged signage to direct guests on the Edward campus.

The motion carried 8-1.

Naperville gun shop owner’s request to block assault weapons ban denied

A federal judge has denied a Naperville gun shop owner’s request to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban while it faces legal challenges.

The ruling was made on Tuesday in a federal appeals court in Chicago. The injunction was sought by Robert Bevis, who is appealing an earlier ruling on the matter by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall. Kendall had said that the ban was “constitutionally sound.” Bevis had been seeking a block on the ban for himself and anyone whom the law would affect.

Illinois’ ban on the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines was put in place on January 10. Bevis’ attorneys have said his shop, Law Weapons & Supply, has suffered as a result of the ban, and may have to close.

North Central College woman wrestler earns spot on U20 World Team

North Central College woman wrestler Amani Jones, who finished as the national runner-up at 123 pounds earlier this year, won first place at 55kg in the U20 division at the World Team Trials this past weekend.

That earned the sophomore a spot on the U20 World Team, which will compete at the World Championships in Warsaw, Poland this August.

North Central College women’s wrestling sent 18 athletes to the U20/U23 World Team Trials, and 12 placed in their respective weight classes.