Winter storm | Officers discuss water rescue | Pepe’s closes

Winter storm blasts Naperville area

A winter storm is now blasting the Naperville area, with forecasters saying to expect between six to 12 inches of snow, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning in place for our region through noon on Saturday. Blowing snow will cause reduced visibility, particularly this evening and overnight. Travel will be treacherous, and officials are saying to stay off the roads if possible. If you have to drive, the Naperville Police Department has some tips on how to best stay safe.

Once the storm front moves past, forecasters say it will be followed by a bitter cold blast, with wind chills potentially dipping down to -30 in the early part of the week. Keep an eye on the forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

Naperville Public Works crews hard at work clearing roadways

Naperville Public Works crews have been hard at work since early this morning working to clear area roadways. Find out more about how you can track their progress, and how you can do your own part to help keep walkways safe.

Local schools, colleges, businesses issue closures and cancellations

The snowstorm has resulted in a number of closures throughout the area, with both Naperville area school districts as well as local colleges shifting to e-learning days.

Some city operations and businesses have also been affected. We’ve put together a list of closures and cancellations to keep you up to date.

Naperville police officers detail retention pond rescue

On Thursday, three Naperville police officers who took part in the water rescue of a family whose SUV went into a retention pond spoke about their experience. Hear more about how their heroic actions helped result in a safe outcome for all.

Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant forced to move, seeks new location

Naperville’s Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant is being forced to close its doors at its current location near the corner of Oleson Drive and Chicago Avenue. Find out where the owners are hoping to move their cantina part of the business.