Winter weather advisory | Amazon Fresh burglary | NCHS Wrestler heads to state

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for Naperville and the surrounding area today, in effect from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mixed precipitation and one to four inches of sleet and snow are expected.

Driving may be hazardous as temperatures will drop below freezing and ice could start to form on roadways. Officials remind drivers to slow down, leave extra distance between cars, and be extra cautious on ramps and bridges which tend to slick up first.

According to the National Weather Service, areas to the north will get more consistent snow. Around Naperville, there will be more of a sleet/snow mix in addition to wind gusts that could reach up to 40 mph.

Chicago man accused of stealing from Amazon Fresh store

A Chicago man has been accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of liquor and other goods from an Amazon Fresh store in Naperville.

The Naperville Police Department says an officer responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the store at 1351 E. Ogden Avenue. Store employees said two men were reportedly stealing merchandise, mainly liquor, having filled up a shopping cart with the items and leaving without paying. Police said it appeared they had parked a rental truck in a parking space near the store, intending to load it up with the stolen goods.

Once police arrived, the two suspects fled on foot, with officers able to apprehend one, later identified as 56-year-old Kevin Greenfield.

Greenfield appeared in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $100,000. He’s charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Police say at the time of his arrest, Greenfield had been out on bond for previous felony theft charges.

A new ‘destination site’ in Naperville

Changes could soon come to the Heritage Square retail site, based on a proposal presented at Wednesday’s Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Brixmor Property Group, which owns a pair of retail developments along Route 59, has announced plans of razing portions of the site and repurposing the land. The proposed “Block 59” is being touted as a “destination site” with restaurants, entertainment areas and all-season open air space for events.

The project, if approved, would entail razing all but two buildings at 404 S. Route 59 and 2707 Aurora Ave. Lazy Dog restaurant and Burn Boot Camp are slated to remain. Most of the Heritage Square site is currently unoccupied.

Brixmor also owns the adjacent Westridge Court development, which is slated to continue operating with retail. A Fresh Market grocery store has recently been announced for the northern end of that shopping center.

Commissioners forwarded the Block 59 proposal on to the city council with a favorable recommendation. If approved by council, demolition could begin this summer, with initial phases of the new development operating midway through 2024.

Another Casey’s conversion

Also Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave a favorable recommendation for the conversion of a Bucky’s Mobil gas station and car wash at 1290 S. Route 59 into a Casey’s gas station and convenience store.

Casey’s has been redeveloping former Bucky’s stores, including several in Naperville. The existing Bucky’s building on Route 59 will be razed, according to the plans submitted, and will be replaced with Casey’s signature building with antique red colored brick.

Naperville Central wrestler Jacob Smetters heads State Individual Meet

Jacob Smetters heads down to Champaign today to participate in the IHSA individual state meet. The Naperville Central Redhawk qualified for state by finishing in fourth place in the 195-pound weight class at the Hinsdale Central Sectional. Today, he’ll face St. Charles North’s Drew Surges in the first-round matchup.

He’s the lone Naperville wrestler to make it to State in the individual meet but can help propel his team to the State finals next week. The 3A Dual Team State Series starts on Tuesday, February 21, and Naperville Central is the only local school to make it that far.