Winter weather advisory | New welcome sign | Winter Wine Walk

Winter weather advisory for Naperville and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the Naperville area that lasts from 8 p.m. Monday evening to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Accumulations of two to five inches of snow and wind gusts up to 30 mph are predicted. Wet snow in the area is expected.

The NWS warns of slippery road conditions, particularly for the Tuesday morning commute. Drivers should use caution, drive slowly, and leave plenty of space between cars.

Naperville’s new welcome sign

Motorists headed into Naperville from Bolingbrook by way of Weber Road can see a new welcome sign. Check out the greeting, which is one of Naperville’s beautification projects.

Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk slated for Feb. 4

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more about the annual event.

Former Neuqua Valley QB leads South Dakota State to FCS Division National Championship

Former Neuqua Valley High School quarterback Mark Gronowski led South Dakota State football to repeat as FCS Division National Champions following a 23-3 victory over Montana on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Gronowski was named the Most Outstanding Player of the National Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Former Neuqua Valley wide receiver Patrick Hoffman, Naperville North quarterback Jon Bell, and offensive lineman Jackson Kerstin are also a part of the SDSU championship roster.

Registration opens for St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Registration has opened for the 14th Annual Sunrise Rotary Naperville Running Company St. Paddy’s Day 5K. The race kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, and goes throughout downtown Naperville.

Participants are encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day-themed costumes and hats, as there will be a costume contest at the race’s conclusion.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s charitable efforts for youth and families. For more information about the race and to sign up, visit the St. Paddy’s Day 5K website.