Witches Night Out to Matrix | South Gateway funding | Artisan Market

Naperville Woman’s Club Witches Night Out moves to The Matrix Club

The Naperville Woman’s Club is brewing up its annual Witches Night Out this fall but has conjured up a new location: The Matrix Club. Learn more about the “glam” themed event in October.

Naperville Riverwalk’s South Gateway project receives $1.5 million in funding

The City of Naperville received $1.5 million in funding for the planned South Gateway project, which will create a new segment of the Riverwalk connecting Edward Hospital to downtown Naperville. Read more about the project and where the funds came from.

D204 teacher appointed to Illinois State Board of Education

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the board saluted Laura Gonzalez for being appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker as a member of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Gonzalez teaches as a bilingual second-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary School and as an undergraduate adjunct professor at Aurora University.

She was appointed to the board in July 2023 and her term goes until January 2027. She becomes the ninth Illinois State Board of Education member and the only one from the Naperville area.

A finalized policy on class sizes

The District 203 Board of Education approved a revised class size policy at its meeting on Monday. The motion came on the heels of months of review and refinement to the draft document, which has gone through several iterations to reflect desired sizes by different grade levels.

At its core, the policy states targeted class sizes should range from 20 to 30 students, per section, though the document does give administrators the authority to run high school classes with 15 or fewer students when deemed appropriate.

The policy also states administrators will monitor class sizes and provide annual reports to the board of education in October.

Naperville Artisan Market returns this weekend

This weekend, more than 80 Midwest artisans will show off and sell their wares at the Naperville Artisan Market.

The free event will take place on the campus of the CityGate Centre, located at 2135 City Gate Lane, on August 12 and 13. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The market will feature food, home goods, fashion, and decorative art. Parking is free for both vendors and shoppers, and the market is dog-friendly. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. For more information, visit the Naperville Artisan Market’s website.