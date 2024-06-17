Woman seriously injured in crash | Excessive heat | Nike Sports Complex feedback

Woman seriously injured in Saturday crash when car hit tree

A 20-year-old woman from Lisle was seriously injured in an early Saturday morning crash when her car hit a tree.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of S. Naper Boulevard and Culpepper Drive, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD). Authorities say the woman was driving a 2021 blue Kia Forte, which left the road and hit a tree, trapping her inside the vehicle.

Once freed, she was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries,” authorities said. A dog that had been in the car with her died from its injuries. The roadway was shut down for just over four and a half hours as police investigated the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NPD’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

Excessive heat expected for Naperville area

The National Weather Service says Naperville and the surrounding area should expect excessive heat over the next few days.

Forecasters say heat indices could exceed 100 degrees today, then hover in the mid and upper 90s through the rest of the week. Today’s predicted high temperature is 94, with a chance for some thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Naperville area is also under an air quality alert until midnight tonight. The NWS advises limiting time outside, particularly for those with pulmonary or respiratory disease. Keep up with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.

IPSD 204 considers placing tax referendum on November ballot

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education continues to consider placing a tax referendum on the November ballot that would address the district’s critical needs.

At the latest school board meeting, district officials reviewed feedback from residents about two different proposals: one a $0.37 limiting rate referendum, the other a $420 million bond, both of which would result in no net tax rate increase.

Naperville woman charged with enlisting her young daughters to help her steal

A Naperville woman has been charged with enlisting the help of her two juvenile daughters to steal over $4,600 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney in Yorktown Mall, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Ritka Jain, 36, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft.

District 203 board continues discussion on co-curricular code of participation

The Naperville School District 203 board of education and administrators are slated to resume a discussion about changes to a series of policies related to co-curricular participation and the extent of disciplinary actions for infractions at its Monday, June 17 meeting.

This year’s code is designed to mesh with the district’s broader values, according to administrators, and could include language on restorative practices for a more formalized, one-time opportunity to learn from an infraction in some instances.

Public feedback sought on Naperville’s Nike Sports Complex renovations

The Naperville Park District is asking the public to weigh in on new recreational amenities for Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Rd.

It will hold its second open house on the subject on Tuesday, June 18, under the Book Family Pavilion at Nike Sports Complex from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

