14 Naperville Residents Ask for Your Vote  

14 Naperville residents so far are getting ready to ask for your vote for City Council, with two currently filing petitions for the mayoral slot. Starting on Monday, November 21, and continuing through November 28, 2022 candidates can drop off their petitions at Naperville City Hall.

Council Candidates

Those who have filed for one of the four open council seats are:

Meghna Bansal

Nag Jaiswal

Patrick Kelly

Allison Longenbaugh

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin

Josh McBroom

Derek McDaniel

Ashley South

Ashfaq Syed

Jodi Trendler

Madhu Uppal

Nathan “Nate” Wilson

Those sitting City Council members who have been elected to another office termed out, or chose not to run are Patty Gustin, Paul Hinterlong, and Theresa Sullivan, respectively.

Candidates For Mayor

In the running for mayor currently are Naperville city councilman Benny White and long-time Naperville liquor commissioner Scott Wehrli. Mayor Steve Chirico announced that he would not be seeking another term.

Since several candidates all showed up at 8 a.m., it puts into play the need for a ballot order lottery on December 6 at noon.

Other Boards

The April 4 midterm consolidated elections include Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Naperville Park District boards. Residents seeking to run for these positions will submit their petitions in mid-December.

NCTV17 News Reports

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.