5 ways to jumpstart spring this March with the Naperville Park District

Spring is just around the corner! Here are five ways to stay active in the community with the Naperville Park District this March with a new edition of “Park It!”

Batter up! Naperville Park District baseball

Registration for the Park District’s T-ball and Coach Pitch Baseball programs opens on Tuesday, March 11. Kids will learn the fundamental skills of America’s pastime while understanding the importance of sportsmanship and working as a team.

It’s tee time at the Brooks

Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses are getting ready to welcome back golf enthusiasts this month as the weather allows. Plan to enjoy a round of play, perfect your drive on the range, or practice your chipping on the brand-new Marie Todd Practice Facility at Naperbrook Golf Course.

Drop in and for fun and friendship

The Park District offers a wide range of programs for seniors seeking opportunities to be social and have fun. A variety of free, drop-in senior programs are available at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center all season long, with activities like bridge, bunco, table tennis and much more.

Create art that’s your own

Express yourself in a unique, artistic way with the Park District’s pottery programs. Enjoy challenging your creativity in a hands-on way in the newly renovated facility, Studio One. Learning pottery is a great way to explore a new hobby and share your artistry.

Let’s celebrate with the Naperville Park District!

Celebrate your child’s birthday this year at the Park District. Choose from several engaging party themes for kids ages 4-12 that will ensure a fun and memorable occasion. We make hosting birthdays easy, providing all the details, including dessert and planned activities.

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for March! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.