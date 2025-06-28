5 ways to maximize summer fun with the Naperville Park District

Naperville is in the heat of summer, and there are plenty of fun events and destinations to include in your plans for this month! The Naperville Park District has five ways to maximize summer fun.

Enjoy musical Tuesday evenings

Enjoy the unique sounds and songs played at the Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower during the 2025 Summer Recital Series. Every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. through August 19, carillonneurs from around the world will perform a repertoire of classical and modern music arranged for carillon bells. Visitors can picnic on Rotary Hill adjacent to the Millennium Carillon or enjoy the concert from along the Riverwalk.

Beat the heat at Centennial Beach

Cool off on the sandy shores of Naperville’s hottest summer destination – Centennial Beach! Wade peacefully into the zero-depth entry and swim up to depths of 15 feet, build a sandcastle, or cool off in the shade with a delicious ice cream cone. With plenty of membership options and affordable daily entry fees, Centennial Beach is a must-do for your summer agenda.

Show off your skills on the Court

Grab your tennis racket and get ready to compete in the annual Summer Slam All-City Tennis Tournament on Friday, July 18. Local tennis players ages 11 and up will have a blast competing in this one-day event filled with friendly tournament play and fun. Youth players will participate in singles matches, while adults will play doubles.

Now showing – a Night at the Movies

Kick off summer weekends with an outdoor movie night! Our Night at the Movies series is back with a lineup of popular family-friendly films like Inside Out 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. Each movie is hosted on Friday nights at Rotary Hill or the 95th Street Community Plaza. Join us for the first movie of the series on Friday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. at Rotary Hill, where we’ll make it Christmas in July with a showing of Elf.

On Your Mark…Get Set…Bike!

Celebrate the Tour de France right here in Naperville, at the District’s annual Junior Tour de Naperville. On Saturday, August 9, children ages 3-12 can ride their bikes, tricycles, or big wheels around the loop trail at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and enjoy refreshment stops along the way. Parents are welcome to accompany their child on the course as other spectators cheer them on.

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for July! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

