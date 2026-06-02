Arrests made in downtown Naperville Monday amid ‘teen takeover’

The Naperville Police Department arrested three teenagers in downtown Naperville on Monday, around 7:30 p.m., during a so-called “teen takeover.” According to officers on the scene, two were arrested for fighting, and one was arrested for obstruction.

The incident began near the Naperville Riverwalk, when two groups of teens appeared to be arguing with one another, which was broken up by police. Once asked to clear the area, they made their way toward the corner of Washington Street and Jackson Avenue, where a fight broke out between two individuals. Officers stepped in to stop it.

About 100 teens in downtown Naperville, police estimate

The arrests took place amid increased police presence in downtown Naperville due to about 100 teens congregating in the area, as estimated by police.

An officer on the scene told NCTV17 that as of about 8 p.m., roughly 20 citations had been issued.

Naperville police had heightened presence, anticipating teen gathering

The NPD had put out a notice on social media on Monday that it had gotten word of a teen gathering being planned for June 1, and noted their plans to increase patrols “in and around the downtown area,” as a precautionary measure. Several social media sites had noted a flyer being circulated with the title “Downtown Naperville Teen Takeover,” with a date of Monday, June 1.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

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