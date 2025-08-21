Allison Longenbaugh stepping down from Naperville City Council     

Fighting back tears, Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh announced at the end of Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting that she is stepping down from her elected position. Her resignation takes effect Monday, Aug. 25.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share some difficult news tonight,” Longenbaugh said as she made the official announcement during the “new business” portion of the meeting agenda. “I never thought that I would be making this statement from up here, but sometimes things happen that are out of your control.”

Longenbaugh was elected to a four-year term on the city council in May 2023. The eight seated members on the council will select a resident to fill the remainder of Longenbaugh’s relinquished seat through May 2027. According to a news release from the city, the appointee will be selected on or before Oct. 21.

Job opportunity the basis for her decision

Longenbaugh said a job opportunity was the basis for her decision to leave public office. The position, she said, will not allow for her to serve in an elected capacity.

“I love my career, and I love serving the city council, which has made this a gut-wrenching decision, both for me, and for my family,” Longenbaugh said.

She indicated the team she was part of at J.P. Morgan, a company she worked at for 31 years, was made redundant, which prompted a search for other professional opportunities.

“In today’s economic climate, with three daughters in college, turning down a stable, permanent position just isn’t a risk I can afford to take,” Longenbaugh said.

As she grew emotional in sharing her announcement on the council dais, Longenbaugh said the decision to step away from her role in elected office was a cause for reflection of how much she enjoyed serving — and interacting with — the community.

“I hope it’s clear just how much of myself I tried to put into this role,” she said. “I tried to be present and available as much as possible, because I love serving this community.”

Other council members laud Longenbaugh for her dedication

All eight of Longenbaugh’s elected colleagues on the city council commented on her decision, following the announcement. They praised her for the dedication she displayed in her time on the council, and the time, energy, and enthusiasm she brought to the job.

Mayor Scott Wehrli said Longenbaugh’s void on the council will be noticeable in the road ahead.

“I want to thank you for your courage — courage to step into the arena and do a really tough job,” Wehrli said to Longenbaugh. “You’ve been a thoughtful and principled voice at this table and always brought fairness and compassion and integrity to your work. Your dedication has made Naperville stronger.”

Councilman Patrick Kelly described Longenbaugh’s announcement as “an unfortunate end to the night.” Speaking to the residents he has worked alongside in his six years on the council, Kelly added, “I don’t think I could say that anyone I served with has worked harder than Allison has.”

Councilman Ashfaq Syed reflected on the time he first worked alongside Longenbaugh when both were trustees on the Naperville Library Board. From the get-go, Syed said Longenbaugh has been an inspiration to him.

“I see how much work you have done,” Syed said of Longenbaugh’s approach to elected service. “Running for office is not easy.”

Councilwoman Mary Gibson said she noticed Longenbaugh’s commitment before taking a seat on the city council.

“It was apparent in all the times I was out there watching how much work and objectivity you brought to the dais,” Gibson said. “You did your homework. But now, being on this side of the dais — holy smokes. I have never seen anybody more thorough or with more attention to detail than you.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer, meanwhile, said Longenbaugh often displayed how to respond with grace under pressure as contentious issues arose.

“This is a very stressful, difficult job. It is really easy to fly off the handle sometimes or snap,” Holzhauer said. To Longenbaugh, he added, “You are one of the most gracious, classy people I know. I will dearly miss you.”

Longenbaugh will still read, follow the agendas

While she is stepping aside from elected office, Longenbaugh said she will remain plugged into what is happening in Naperville city government. Years before taking a seat on the council dais, Longenbaugh began attending city council meetings and following the agendas.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Longenbaugh said in a follow-up interview with NCTV17’s Jesus Cortez. “It’s not like I can quit cold turkey. I’m still going to be reading the agendas, but maybe not in as much detail as I did before.”

Longenbaugh told Cortez her role on the council gave her a unique opportunity to get out into the community.

“I really love going and seeing the places that come up on the agenda, whether it’s for variances or for redevelopments,” Longenbaugh said. “I like to see things first-hand. I loved doing that because it allowed me to explore all of Naperville — not just my neighborhood. I was able to see so much and meet so many people.”

Longenbaugh, who indicated an appointed role on a board or commission within Naperville is a possibility, said there is one aspect of the job on the council she will miss most.

“The people,” she said. “I love working with everybody. We don’t always get along all the time, but we’ve developed a relationship together up there.”

