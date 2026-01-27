Aurora man gets nine-year sentence for DUI crash killing Naperville teacher

An Aurora man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a Naperville teacher.

Joshua Crye, 34, appeared at his sentencing hearing this morning in a DuPage County courtroom, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney. He had previously entered a guilty plea on Aug. 5, 2025, to aggravated DUI causing death

DUI driver veered over median into oncoming traffic

The crime took place on April 6, 2023, shortly before 9 p.m. Crye had been traveling south on Eola Road in his Ford Escape, going about 85 m.p.h., when he crossed the center median into the northbound lanes. His car crashed into the car of Nicole Dickerson, a teacher at Welch Elementary School, who had been driving north.

Another car traveling north was also hit after the initial collision.

The drivers of all three vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment. Dickerson died from her injuries four days later.

Blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit

Authorities found that Crye’s blood alcohol level was found to be .183 at the time of the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit.

An arrest warrant of $2 million with 10% to apply was issued for Crye on May 18, 2023, and he was taken into custody on June 12, 2023. He’s been at the DuPage County Jail ever since.

Prosecutors had requested the maximum sentence of 14 years. He’ll be required to serve 85% of his nine-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

“Bad decision” impacted an entire community

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin noted that “DUI crashes are not accidents.”

“These crashes, which are 100% avoidable, are the result of a bad decision made by an intoxicated individual, in this case, Joshua Crye,” said Berlin. “That bad decision however, not only cost Nicole Dickerson her life and her family their loving wife and mother, but also impacted an entire community.”

Berlin said he hoped the incident would prompt others to think twice before driving while intoxicated.

“When it is time to go home, do the right thing and call a cab, a ride sharing service or a friend for a ride instead of thinking you are fine to drive,” Berlin said.

Photo: handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.