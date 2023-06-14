Bond set for man charged with killing Naperville teacher in April DUI crash

The bond has been set for man who killed a Naperville school teacher on April 6 while driving under the influence of alcohol. Joshua Crye, of Aurora, appeared at a bond hearing today at the DuPage County Courthouse where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $2 million with 10% to apply. Crye is charged one count of Aggravated DUI Causing Death, a Class 2 Felony. It is alleged that Crye was traveling at approximately 85 mph at the time of the crash and that his blood alcohol level (BAC) was 0.183, more than twice the legal limit.

More about the DUI crash

On April 6, around 8:52pm, 32-year-old Crye was driving south on Eola when he crossed the median and hit 48-year-old Nicole Dickerson, a fourth-grade teacher at Welch Elementary School in Naperville. Her car was then hit by another that was traveling behind her. All three drivers were taken to the hospital but only Dickerson died as a result of her injuries on April 10.

A GoFundMe fundraiser said Dickerson, a long-time teacher, leaves behind her husband Jim and two children.

Next steps and county reaction

Crye’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 16 for arraignment before Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

“For the second time within one week, my office has filed charges against a motorist accused of driving after he had been drinking,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “The victim in this case, Nicole Dickerson, a loving mother and wife, was loved by many and it is a tragedy that her life has now become a statistic due to the alleged actions of Mr. Crye.

The DuPage County administration does want to remind the general public that these are only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.