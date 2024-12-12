Barnes & Noble returns, Alo joins mix in downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will welcome back a major retailer next year with the return of Barnes & Noble, while it also adds a new one, Alo Yoga, to its list.

The announcement was made this morning in a press release by the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA).

Barnes & Noble back – but in new location

The national bookseller will turn a new page upon its return, setting up shop at 9 W. Jackson Ave.

That’s just a short walk down the street from its former location at 47 E. Chicago Ave., where it had done business for 25 years, before closing in January 2023. At that time, the business had announced it was moving to a location at the Prairie Market Shopping Center in Oswego, which opened on June 12 this year.

The new Naperville location for Barnes & Noble is set to open in the spring of 2025

Alo Yoga moving into downtown Naperville

Joining Barnes & Noble on the downtown Naperville scene will be Alo Yoga, a Los-Angeles based activewear brand with a full range of yoga/athleisure offerings.

Alo prides itself on its studio-to-street looks, noting on its website its fashion “takes mindful movement one step further: a beautiful life celebrated with forward design.”

Its Naperville location at 21 W. Jefferson will be the brand’s fourth storefront in Illinois. An opening date has not yet been announced, though the DNA said it would be coming in 2025.

Two major retailers join other new arrivals in downtown Naperville

These two new arrivals join several others which had been recently announced. Fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch will be opening at 103 S. Washington at the end of January 2025.

Then in the spring of 2025, ear piercing/jewelry boutique Rowan will open at 50 S. Main St., and macaron and pastry shop Le Macaron will bring a sweet touch to 23 W. Jefferson.

Newer restaurant, retail businesses already open

The DNA also noted some newcomers on the scene which have opened within the past three months.

Those include:

Ichiddo Ramen, 204 S. Washington St. – a restaurant offering a sampling of ramen creations

Lotus Banh Mi, 206 S. Washington St. – a restaurant serving up authentic Vietnamese cuisine

Temptinn, 220 S. Washington St. – a restaurant focused on Indian fusion dishes

Kendra Scott – 55 S. Main St. – a lifestyle and accessories brand store

The Gallery 630, 133 S. Washington St. – a boutique featuring new & preowned premiere sneakers and streetwear

Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood expressed her enthusiasm about the influx of businesses.

“We’re excited to welcome so many new businesses to Downtown Naperville,” Wood said. “Together with over 300 existing retail, restaurant and service establishments in the Central Business District, these new additions will continue to drive the success and vitality of our downtown. We’re proud to be the preferred shopping and dining destination in the western suburbs.”

