B’n Chingon serves Mexican food with a twist

“If you’ve been looking for Mexican food here in Naperville that’s another level above, how could you not try a place that’s name means the best of the best?” said Chris Grano, host of “Naper Bites.”

Grano headed to B’n Chingon, a Mexican restaurant with a name that’s a play on words in Spanish, translating to “very awesome,” to chat with chef-owner Ozzy Gomez and owner Maricela Lopez.

The restaurant’s origins sprang from a catering business that launched in 2016. After a positive response from customers, the brick-and-mortar business opened at 367 East Bailey Road in May 2023.

It was their kids who pushed them into opening the restaurant.

“They kept insisting. I’m like, okay, fine, let’s open it. So we opened, and for the first two, three months, we were very, very busy. I mean, we didn’t expect to get so busy from the beginning. And, you know, after like two months, my kids are like, I just need a day off,” said Gomez.

Tacos with a cheesy twist

B’n Chingon offers a wide variety of tacos with different toppings and salsas, but it’s the steak taco that adds a unique twist, caramelized chihuahua cheese.

“I love this caramelized cheese. Look at that. Like you never see that. That’s going to be a different depth of flavor,” said Grano.

Along with the melted cheese topping, the taco features seared ribeye steak, onion, cilantro, and a cilantro serrano salsa.

The Beef QuesiBirria taco brings the flavor through its specially cooked meat.

“Shredded beef is cooked for six hours until it’s very, very tender. Then we shred it, and then when we’re ready to make that taco, we dip the tortilla in guajillo salsa. Then we fry the tortilla on both sides, and then we top it with chihuahua cheese,” said Gomez.

Layered nachos where a fork is necessary

Other offerings include standards like burritos, flautas, tamales, and a stacked serving of nachos.

“When you have nachos and they serve it with a fork, you know that they mean business,” said Grano.

The J.J. Nachos, created by their son, are layers of tortilla chips, refried beans, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle chimichurri salsa, roasted jalapeño salsa, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of meat.

B’n Chingon is open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Naper Bites host: Chris Grano

Guests: Ozzy Gomez, Chef-Owner – B’n Chingon and Maricela Lopez, Owner – B’n Chingon

