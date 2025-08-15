Body found in Springbrook Preserve believed to be missing Naperville woman

Naperville police believe a body discovered in Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve on Thursday afternoon is that of missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

Body discovered in preserve just before 2 p.m.

At approximately 1:55 p.m., Naperville police responded to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, following a report of a deceased person found in the prairie, according to a joint news release from the Naperville Police Department and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Officers were guided through dense, high grass to the location of the body. Police say the clothing matched what Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede was last seen wearing.

Authorities said they continue to believe at this time there was no foul play in the disappearance.

Waiting on final confirmation

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres expressed his sadness over the discovery.

“While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, the final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office,” said Arres. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The investigation is being led by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police in collaboration with the Naperville Police Department.

Abosede missing since late July

Abosede had been missing since Wednesday, July 30, having last been seen at around 9:20 a.m., where she was spotted walking away from her home on the 2100 block of Sudbury Street in Naperville.

During a statement delivered at the Naperville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 8, Sinmi’s husband, Gbenga Abosede, said that she was “heading out for a short walk,” and was not carrying her cellphone or credit cards. The only item she had with her was a white water bottle.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and Springbrook Prairie remains open to the public.

Anyone with information that would assist police in this death investigation should contact the DuPage Forest Preserve District police.

