Christmas spirit sparkles on Naperville’s Believe House map

This Christmas season the holiday spirits are high in and around many houses throughout the city. Residents have strung their festive cheer with colorful Christmas light displays.

To view some of the best-decorated homes, Naperville residents can follow the annual Believe House map of the must-see light displays.

The Believe House map guides viewing experience

More than 100 houses are featured on the list, nominated by residents. Fifteen additional houses in neighboring cities are also included.

Clicking on any of the star icons on the map will show the exact address of the house along with a short description and a photo sneak peek of the display.

An annual tradition by The Believe House owners

Deborah Nilles and her husband, Kevin Knoth, owners of The Believe House at 630 Vicksburg Court, have assembled the map for more than 10 years. Their house is identified by a large, red “Believe” light sign in its yard.

When their display gained popularity on Facebook, Nilles decided to use the page to promote other houses’ lights.

“I decided to take my love for Christmas lights and Naperville and merge them together into a Google map of Christmas displays in town. People seem to appreciate it,” Nilles said. “We hope to help spread holiday cheer to all of our Naperville neighbors!”

The Believe House Map has over 4 million views to date. Nilles said the idea for the map was inspired by the Naperville Lights Map that used to be published in The Naperville Sun. When her daughter was younger, Nilles would take her family to see nearby Christmas lights with that map.

Highlights from this year’s displays

To see some of the map’s best and brightest displays, NCTV17 put together the short video above, giving you a sneak peek of this year’s lights.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!