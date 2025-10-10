City Council approves 68-unit townhome project on Naperville’s southwest side   

A planned 68-unit townhome development on Naperville’s far southwest side is moving forward after city officials issued a final set of approvals for the project. The residences will be situated within a 10-acre parcel that is being annexed into the city’s municipal limits.

The development, to be known as Everly Trace, is currently located within unincorporated Will County on the south side of 111th Street, where 111th Street intersects with Cedar Drive.

Everly Trace will be situated near the Clifford W. Crone Middle School and its recreational fields to the east, as well as Creekside Park to the south. The single-family Ashwood Creek, Ashwood Park, and Ashwood Place subdivisions are also near the site.

Everly Trace proposal first announced in June

Representatives with M/I Homes, a firm that has developed homes throughout the Chicago region, went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in June with the proposal. Commissioners at the time gave the project a favorable recommendation.

The city council combed through the details at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 7, and issued a number of approvals, including the necessary annexation agreements, the overall subdivision plat and zoning designations to comply with Naperville’s municipal code.

Prior to the council’s unanimous votes in favor of all aspects of the project, Russell Whitaker III of the Naperville-based real estate law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker presented the most current details of the project. Whitaker has been serving as a spokesperson for the project in meetings with city officials.

“While this is located in the very southwest section of town, there’s some very nice resources in the area that make this a very attractive location for development,” Whitaker said.

He indicated a number of moving pieces occurring on the 10-acre site helped shepherd the Everly Trace project proposal. The current property occupant, OnSite Landscape Supply, is vacating the site in early 2026, after its lease expires.

M/I Homes will construct a mixture of two-story, front-loaded townhome units and three-story, rear-loaded rowhome units on the property. Whitaker described the housing designs as “an opportunity to help diversify product in south Naperville.”

Former councilwoman returns to laud project details

Allison Longenbaugh, who resigned from the city council in August for a job opportunity, went before her former elected colleagues and weighed in on the project at the Oct. 7 meeting.

Longenbaugh, who has advocated for the rights of people with disabilities, praised M/I Homes and other people associated with the project planning, including Whitaker, for making accommodations.

In her comments, Longenbaugh spoke of the concept of visitability, which is a design approach with such features as zero-step entrances and doors with wider entrances, to accommodate people with mobility impairments.

Five of the 68 units will have visitability traits that accommodate the needs of people with disabilities, based on the details submitted.

“It’s not 100%, but I think it’s a win,” Longenbaugh said. “It’s a win for visitability, and I’m super excited about that.”

Image courtesy: M/I Homes

