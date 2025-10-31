DuPage connects residents to food aid amid potential SNAP halt

With Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program benefits potentially set to halt Saturday, Nov. 1, due to the federal government shutdown, DuPage County officials are taking action to shore up support for area residents in need.

According to a news release from the county, more than 67,000 of its residents could be impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits.

Two federal judges rule Friday that SNAP benefits continue to be funded

Two federal judges on Friday ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund the SNAP program. U.S District Judge John McConnell ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue to at least partially fund the SNAP program amidst the government shutdown, requesting that funds be distributed “as soon as possible.” McConnell said money from a contingency fund should be used to cover the cost. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani had similar recommendations, calling the halt “unlawful.”

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the USDA website still said that SNAP benefits would not be issued November 1. As reported by the AP, SNAP benefits will likely be delayed regardless of the rulings because of the process involved in filling the debit cards that beneficiaries use.

Connecting residents with resources to see them through

The county will be connecting residents with needed assistance to help them get through.

“We want DuPage residents to know we have staff standing by 24/7 to help people in need during these uncertain times,” said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy in the news release. “People can dial 211 or visit 211DuPage.gov to locate food pantries and programs in their community.”

The 211 service can also offer guidance to anyone who needs help in paying energy bills or rent, as well as other critical needs.

Local food pantries ready to help

A full list of food pantries serving DuPage County residents and a map of their locations can also be found on the county’s website.

Among those are:

Loaves & Fishes Community Services, with locations at 1871 High Grove Lane in Naperville and 580 Exchange Court in Aurora

People’s Resource Center with locations at 211 South Naperville Road in Wheaton and 104 Chestnut Avenue in Westmont

West Suburban Community Pantry, located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Unit 118, in Woodridge.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a food pantry, or giving a donation, can reach out to Giving DuPage for more information.

