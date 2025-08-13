DuPage County Animal Services receives $1M donation from friends group    

DuPage Animal Friends, the nonprofit organization that helps fund initiatives within DuPage County Animal Services, has announced it has raised $1 million in donations to help cover the construction costs for the new 18,000-square-foot animal shelter.

Friends group representatives announced the donation at a DuPage County Board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 12, to help fortify operations at the facility.

Friends President says there has been ‘unwavering benevolence’

Jennifer Martin, president of the board overseeing DuPage Animal Friends, said the outpouring of generosity from one community to the next within the county is helping cover the costs for the new shelter facility, which opened in June.

“This check was made possible by the unwavering benevolence of our donors,” Martin said.

Martin, who prefers calling the facility a “house,” rather than a “shelter,” said the venue is a valued part of DuPage County because of the depth and breadth of services it offers dogs, cats and other four-footed animals in need of care.

“It really is important now, more than ever, that we continue these fundraising efforts to sustain that building and get those bills paid for that brand new house,” Martin said during the check presentation.

County Board members praise DuPage Animal Friends

The new facility is more than a beautiful, new piece of architecture, county officials say. Within its confines are modernized space configurations that allow for expanded services for animal care, veterinary services, adoption, education and community outreach.

In prepared statements after the check presentation, several County Board members expressed gratitude toward DuPage Animal Friends for the partnership.

“This is more than a donation; it’s an investment in the future of animal welfare in DuPage County,” said District 3 board member Brian Krajewski, who chairs the county’s Animal Services Committee. “We’re proud of the collaboration that led to this state-of-the-art facility, and this support will ensure its success for many years to come.”

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said donations such as the one presented by DuPage Animal Friends help the county toe the line between fiscal management and offering quality services to residents throughout DuPage.

“We are incredibly grateful to DuPage Animal Friends for their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of animals in our community,” Conroy said. “This gift strengthens our long-term financial standing and allows us to focus on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and programming.”

