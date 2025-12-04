DuPage County Board adopts FY2026 budget; tax rate to remain flat 

After months of deliberation and review, DuPage County officials have solidified a $661.5 million spending plan for the fiscal year 2026 budget that includes a flat property tax rate.

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday, Nov. 25, adopted a series of resolutions and ordinances, including the full budget and tax levy. The motions were made in time for the official start of the new fiscal year that kicked off on Monday, Dec. 1.

‘Fiscally responsible and take care of people’

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy unveiled the FY 2026 budget proposal in September. At the more recent Nov. 25 meeting, she referred to the board’s votes as “an important day on our calendar” during her chair’s report.

“As you’ve heard me say many times, we can be fiscally responsible and take care of people,” Conroy said. “This spending plan reflects our values. It also makes critical infrastructure investments, which will take the pressure off upcoming budgets to keep our county’s programs sustainable.”

In her chair’s remarks, Conroy also explained further how the flat tax rate will play out on next year’s tax bills.

“Our careful planning will allow the county to provide an outstanding level of service to our community, while building a strong financial foundation for the future,” Conroy said. “We do all this, keeping our property tax flat, at about 2% of the average homeowner’s tax bill.”

Sustainability, stormwater, and safety

DuPage County’s new budget includes $263.1 million in allocations toward the general fund that encompasses day-to-day operations in the county’s core departments. Conroy said the corresponding $71.5 million levy captures new construction without impacting the county’s overall tax rate.

According to county officials, the average DuPage County homeowner — one with a $350,000 market value — will pay an estimated $129 in taxes to the county in 2026.

“We are fortunate,” Conroy said in describing the balance between funding allocations and tax levy amounts. “DuPage County is in an exceedingly strong financial position. Our debt levels are very low.”

In highlighting several key initiatives in the forthcoming budget, Conroy indicated surplus funds from the FY 2025 budget will be carried forward into a program dubbed the DuPage Sustainability Initiative.

The goal, she said, is to allocate up to $18.1 million in resources toward food insecurity, housing innovation, and community sustainability.

Countywide, a series of stormwater improvements are on the docket for the upcoming fiscal year, including improvements to the Elmhurst Quarry. The county is also pledging added dollars toward mental health programs, as well as public safety, the sheriff’s office, state’s attorney’s office, and public defender.

In her recent remarks, Conroy emphasized the budget is balanced and “makes important investments in our community.”

“I am proud of the work this board and our staff have done,” Conroy said. “They always put the people of DuPage County first.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!