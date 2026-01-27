Eddie Bauer, Amber Waves Salon to close in downtown Naperville

Clothing retailer Eddie Bauer will be closing its downtown Naperville location at 110 W. Jefferson Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 28, after more than 20 years in the area, one of three downtown businesses to announce its closure this month.

While the business did not specify the reason for the closure, a spokesperson for the company said several considerations influenced the decision.

“We evaluate leases and locations on an ongoing basis, and this means at times we will make the decision to close or relocate a store based on a variety of factors,” they said in a statement. “While closing a store is never an easy decision, we want to ensure that the brand is positioned to best serve its clientele.”

Amber Waves Art of Hair Salon to close next month

Amber Waves Art of Hair Salon, located at 144 W. Jefferson Ave., will close its doors on Feb. 12 after 30 years.

In a post on Facebook, owner Shannon Drexler shared the news with customers and emphasized her gratitude for the Naperville community.

“We are endlessly grateful for 30 wonderful years in Naperville. The conversations, laughter, friendships and unwavering support have meant more to us than words can express and will always be cherished,” Drexler wrote.

Drexler did not give a reason for the closure in the post.

Francesca’s among those closing



Earlier this month, women’s boutique Francesca’s also announced it would be ceasing operations and closing all stores nationwide, including the downtown store at 25 W. Jefferson Ave.

The official closing date for the store currently remains unknown.

Although Eddie Bauer, Amber Waves Salon, and Francesca’s are exiting the area, new stores like Lilly Pulitzer and Free People, and new restaurants, Slice of NY and The Belmont, are expected to open downtown this year.

