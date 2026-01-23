Naperville to welcome The Belmont at former Catch 35 location

A new restaurant coming to downtown Naperville is set to raise the steaks for food enthusiasts.

From seafood to steakhouse

The Belmont American Steakhouse will be taking over the space formerly occupied by the Catch 35 seafood restaurant at 35 S. Washington Street. Catch 35 closed on June 28 last year after 21 years in business.

Will Cullen, owner of The Empire Restaurant Group, says he’s working on getting the building permit and “working as efficiently as possible” to have The Belmont open by summer.

Cullen’s group is also the parent company behind several other local restaurants, including Empire Burgers + Brew, Fiamme, and The George.

The Belmont to join other new restaurants

Other restaurants coming to downtown Naperville in the first half of the year include:

Le Macaron – 23 W. Jefferson Ave.

Slyce of NY – 215 S. Washington St.

The 3rd floor of Lennon’s (L3) – 16 W. Jefferson Ave.

In the meantime, Wednesday, January 23, kicks off the city’s Restaurant Week, showcasing many new and established places to eat.

As for The Belmont, there are no additional details at this time but stay with Naperville News 17 for any updates.

