Forest Preserve District of DuPage County approves budget, keeps taxes flat

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its $136.2 million budget for 2024.

In a news release, the forest preserve district noted that its part of a resident’s tax bill amounts to less than 2% of the total bill. As an example, a homeowner with a home assessed at $308,500 can expect to pay about $115 each year to the forest preserve district.

Taxes support upcoming capital improvements throughout the forest preserve district

Monies collected through taxes go to support forest preserve initiatives which help support, maintain, and improve its 26,000 acres of land throughout the county, along with the assets within.

“The 2024 budget prioritizes core services, operational needs, and significant reinvestment in needed capital improvements,” said Andrew Brown, director of Finance and Administration in the news release. “Once again, staff was able to work within the Board of Commissioners’ guidelines to develop a fiscally sound budget that accommodates a number of master plan initiatives and provides for the continued delivery of top-notch recreation and nature-education services with no increase to property taxpayers.”

Those initiatives include:

The final phases in the renovation of Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn

Improvements to Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Park, which include work on the gardens as well as education-center master planning

Green energy upgrades, along with special recreation accommodations

Danada House and Danada Model Farm renovations

Restoration projects across the entire district, which includes removing invasive species

Building a new underpass at York Road in Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook

Renovations on parking lots and trails at Winfield Mounds, Salt Creek Park, and Blackwell

Fourth year running for taxes remaining flat

Officials within the district say they are particularly proud to be able to keep taxes flat for residents, though admit it is a challenge.

“When we talk about responsible government, I think it’s pretty exciting that we’ve been able to meet the needs of the District for the past four years without increasing property taxes. However, with rising costs and capital reinvestment needs, it does get more difficult to balance the budget while still accomplishing our important mission to preserve, protect, and restore DuPage’s natural resources and connect our residents with nature,” said Board President Daniel Hebreard.

The forest preserve district approved a $51.3 million tax levy for 2023 last month. It has remained flat for four years.

The district also abated a portion of its debt services levy, helping to save taxpayers $403,000.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!