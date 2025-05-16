Fresh offerings planned for Naper Settlement Farmers Market

Naper Settlement is planning some fresh offerings for its second annual farmers market this summer.

2025 marks second year for Naper Settlement Farmers Market

The Naper Settlement Farmers Market was launched last year, bringing a weekly array of products to purchase.

It returns for a summer run every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from July 1 through September 23.

Once again, the market will feature a variety of items for sale, ranging from fresh produce and flowers to coffee and hot sauce. The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society, who work out of the Daniels House on the museum campus, will be selling their dried and silk flower arrangements during the event in the months of July and August.

Live bluegrass and acoustic music will be provided from regional artists, who’ll be stationed at the Paw Paw Post Office porch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also on site will be food trucks, including Billy Bricks, Umbrella Azul, and Hello Boba.

Expanded offerings at this year’s farmers market

The market will also bring back its agricultural education offerings, which this year will be expanded to include a hands-on demonstration component. Those will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with local farmers, community experts, and guest speakers on hand to talk about topics like raising backyard chickens, soap making, and the proper way to use and store herbs.

Included in that lineup are:

August 5 – Water bath canning by Wanderin’ Barefoot Farm

August 19 – Homemade bread made easy by Brian Severson Farms

August 26 – Homemade natural skincare by Kline Creek Farm

September 9 – Engaging kids with nature by The Conservation Foundation

The full rundown of programs, musicians, and vendors at the market can be found on the event website.

‘Bigger and better’ this year

Nicole Hays, event sponsorship team lead at Naper Settlement, said the event will be “bigger and better” this year.

“Visitors can shop knowing they’re directly contributing to the local economy and fostering a sense of community spirit. Whether shopping for goods, listening to live musicians, or participating in an educational class, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Naper Settlement Farmers Market,” Hays said.

Admission to the market is free.

Featured photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

