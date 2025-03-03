Get ready Naperville – Shake Shack has set its opening date

Milkshake and burger fans…prepare yourselves: the Naperville Shake Shack will be opening its doors on Wednesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release from the company.

Dine-in and drive-thru at the new Naperville Shake Shack

The restaurant at 404 S. Route 59 will be the company’s 13th location in Illinois, according to the Shake Shack website. It will offer up both dine-in and drive-thru services. The latter will include two lanes for ordering from a digital menu board, and a separate pick-up window for those who’ve ordered ahead.

Regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

What is Shake Shack?

Shake Shack was first launched as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by celebrity chef Danny Meyer. It was placed there in hopes of helping to revitalize the park.

Quickly becoming a popular fixture with lines stretching around the park, the business went on to expand, growing into a fast-casual restaurant with locations across the country and around the world.

No surprise – it’s known for its milkshakes – but also offers up ShackBurgers, chicken sandwiches, flat-top hot dogs, and crinkle cut fries, among other fast-food fare.

The Shack gives back

Opening day will bring some free swag for some of the initial guests, who’ll receive custom Shake Shack tote bags featuring a design by urban nature pop artist Eric Junker.

Some of the first day sales will provide support for Loaves & Fishes Community Services, with $1 of every sandwich sold on March 12 being donated toward the local food pantry’s mission.

Shake Shack part of new Naperville Block 59 development

Shake Shack is a part of the new Block 59 development sprouting up at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue.

Currently open in the block are Hollywood Palms Cinema, Lazy Dog Restaurant, and Walter E. Smithe. But Shake Shack is bound to…well, shake things up…as it will be the first in a line of new eateries moving into town at the 91,000 square-foot development.

Expected to follow sometime this spring are Stan’s Donuts and The Cheesecake Factory. Then summertime should bring Piccolo Buco, and First Watch. An event plaza and more businesses are also on the docket, with a grand opening for Block 59 itself expected to be held this fall.

Photo courtesy: Shake Shack

