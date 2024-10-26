Spot the spookiest Naperville Halloween displays with the Believe House map

Halloween is almost here, and Naperville residents are showing off their spooky spirit with some frighteningly good displays.

If you want to know where to find them all, the Believe House in Naperville has you covered. It’s put out its annual map of some of the coolest haunts in town. This year’s iteration showcases more than 120 homes stretching from north to south Naperville, with a few adds beyond the city’s borders as well.

What is the Believe House?

The Believe House is a Naperville residence at 630 Vicksburg Ct. It became known over the years for its elaborate outdoor Christmas decor, punctuated by a giant illuminated “Believe” sign.

Both store-bought and handmade decorations abound throughout the yard once the holidays hit, and it quickly became a must-stop spot for Christmas light viewers. But in the true spirit of Christmas, the family who own the house – Deborah Nilles, her husband Kevin Knoth, and their daughter Megan – decided to spread the cheer, putting together an online map of some other dazzling holiday displays around town.

It’s become a tradition…one they decided to expand few years ago to another holiday: Halloween.

What’s on the map?

The Halloween map marks each spooky stop with a pumpkin symbol. Clicking it will pull up the exact address for the display, frequently accompanied by a short description of what viewers can expect there…like “lots of spooky animatronics,” “skeletons are crawling up the walls,” or “alien invasion.”

How do folks get on the map?

Decorators submit their homes to the Believe House, who will then typically vet the display to see if it’s up to snuff to fit on the map.

This year the Believe House owners offered up some tips for bettering one’s chances of landing on either the Halloween or Christmastime maps.

Lighting is a must – the display needs to be “well lit and visible at night.”

Balance is key – make sure both your home and yard have compelling components.

Creativity matters – small displays have a shot, as long as they are unique.

Anchor items help – one giant well-lit anchor piece will definitely score you points…but if it’s a common one, make sure to supplement with other elements to stand out.

Themes are fun – a consistent one is a definite draw.

Homemade displays show some special spirit, and definite consideration for the map.

Vintage items get attention – the Believe House is a fan.

Interactive adds extra fun – using those elements makes a difference.

Incorporating charity is a bonus – showing your spirit while collecting for a cause is a lovely thing to do during any season.

Technology, musical lights, and projection are sure-fire winners, and always crowd pleasers.

And for the very best chances, the Believe House says, use multiple elements from the above list.

For this year’s Halloween map, click here.

