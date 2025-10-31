Hundreds to sleep out in DuPage to raise awareness for homelessness

Though the most recent state data from the Illinois Department of Human Services shows homelessness in DuPage County on the decline, it remains an issue for many.

Local nonprofit Bridge Communities is helping families facing the struggle of being unhoused. The organization works to combat homelessness through its transitional housing program, which provides housing, mentoring, and additional resources to local families.

Sleep Out Saturday this weekend

Bridge Communities is hosting its 22nd annual Sleep Out Saturday event this weekend on Nov. 1 to bring awareness to the cause. Participants spend a night outside, whether in a tent, box, or car.

“This event just helps to raise that awareness and helps raise funds to help families who are facing homelessness transition to self-sufficiency so that they are never homeless again,” said Kristin Short, director of resource development for Bridge Communities.

Trying to help the ‘hidden homeless’

Data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness showed an 18% increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024.

Illinois as a whole saw a 116% increase in homelessness during that same time, according to an IDHS report, with much of that increase taking place in Chicago. But DuPage County numbers dropped during that time, with a 9% decrease.

Short noted that even with DuPage County showing a decline in homelessness, many families still struggle in covert ways, describing them as the “hidden homeless.”

“These families…they’re all working. They’re trying to get on and make ends meet. But a crisis might have occurred, maybe domestic violence or divorce. They might have gotten big medical debt, and so they found themselves in a situation that made them homeless,” she said.

She outlined the various ways the organization offers a helping hand to members of the community.

“We come in and really try to help them solve any issue that they may be having, so whether they need a better job, we’ll help them with employment services, we’ll help them go back to school. We’ll give them financial literacy mentoring,” she said.

Community coming together to help raise awareness

Sleep Out Saturday will kick off with a rally at the College of DuPage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., before participants head to their different sleep-out locations. Nearly 1,000 have signed up to participate, including school groups, churches, and Girl Scout troops, according to Short.

Participants are encouraged to sleep out however they feel comfortable, whether it involves sleeping in a cardboard box or simply sleeping on a couch instead of in bed.

“You could sleep in your backyard, or you could even sleep on the floor in your house, just to give you an idea of what it’s like to experience homelessness, and so you have some empathy for people who are experiencing homelessness,” she said.

The event brings together the community for a common cause, Short says.

“It’s a great event to have a little fun, but also learn about a very serious issue in our community,” she said.

Though the annual event takes place this Saturday, participants could select any night between Oct. 25 through Dec. 6 to take part.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!