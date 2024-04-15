Bridge Communities helps families transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency

The Bridge Communities’ mission is to transition families experiencing homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing mentoring support, holistic services, and stable housing. Bridge Communities is committed to providing life-transforming opportunities to families experiencing homelessness by working alongside them to improve their access to education and wage-earning opportunities, strengthen financial literacy, and coach families with valuable life skills.

Bridge Communities serves families with dependent children who are facing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless and live and work in DuPage County. Many of the families served have faced divorce, domestic abuse, loss of employment, and health issues. In 2023, Bridge served a total of 105 families, including 111 adults and 205 children.

How does Bridge Communities help families facing homelessness reach self-sufficiency?

Each family in the Bridge Communities Transitional Housing Program is paired with a Program Partner – a local community group or religious organization – which provides volunteer mentors and a portion of the funding to house the family in a Bridge apartment.

For two years, each Bridge family receives:

A safe, furnished apartment in a thriving DuPage County community

A dedicated team of volunteer mentors that invests time and financial resources in the success of the family

Weekly financial coaching/budgeting assistance and other life skills mentoring

One-on-one career counseling and interview coaching, plus job readiness workshops and networking assistance

Educational assessment and tutoring are available for both children and adults

Programming and enrichment activities specifically for children and youth

Access to counseling and therapy services

A nutrition program to strengthen healthy eating habits and how to shop on a budget

A Case Manager to help support their individualized goal-striving

car donation program for those who need transportation

Over two years, client families develop a budget, track their expenses, and set financial goals. Clients also prepare for success in the workplace by building the skills and education necessary to secure a living wage that will increase their earnings and benefits.

Bridge creates a unique opportunity for families to eliminate debt and save for the future, thus allowing families to stabilize their housing and improve their financial and overall well-being. Job stability and the financial management skills learned in the Bridge program set the foundation for long-lasting economic independence.