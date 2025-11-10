IPSD 204 beginning Hill Middle School renovation process 

Hill Middle School’s turn for major renovations funded by a voter-approved bond referendum in Indian Prairie School District 204 is approaching, so the district is taking steps to prepare.

The school board last week approved a proposal from district architect Wight & Company of Darien for architectural services to revamp the 45-year-old school.

The base fee for the contract was set at 7% of the total project cost, which is estimated at $38 million, according to Matt Shipley, chief school business official. This means the architecture firm stands to receive roughly $2.6 million for designing improvements meant to address aging systems at Hill and improve the facility for students.

What’s included in IPSD’s planned improvements at Hill

Work at Hill will be funded largely by the $420 million Safer, Stronger 204 plan, which voters approved last year to give the district borrowing power to make safety, security, and infrastructure upgrades.

Officials describe the project as “comprehensive improvements.”

The school will get a secure entrance for visitor check-in and enhanced security — similar to the vestibules installed at 11 elementary schools this summer — with new exterior doors and electronic access control.

Wight & Company will also design a new student commons area to “support blended learning, enhance visibility and building circulation,” according to the project page on the district website.

LED lighting is on the list to be installed building-wide, with furniture and classroom technology upgrades slated as well.

Other improvements planned for Hill include expanded science rooms, updated classrooms for engineering and applied arts, a renovated kitchen and dining space, plus upgraded physical education and athletic facilities. Modernization of the school’s mechanical systems and accessibility improvements are also part of the project.

Next steps for middle school renovations

School board members approved the architecture contract for the work at Hill without comment as part of the consent agenda, a list of items grouped for authorization by one vote. Further planning and work to modernize the school is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Gregory Middle School, also among the district’s older buildings, is scheduled to receive major renovations as well, in a project expected to launch after the improvements at Hill.

