KidsMatter teen philanthropists to award $10K in youth-benefiting grants 

Students in KidsMatter’s Teen Philanthropy Initiative are offering grant funding for nonprofit organizations in the Naperville and Chicagoland area that benefit youth, with up to $10,000 to be awarded.

Nonprofits can apply for grant funding

Qualifying nonprofits may request up to $1,500 in grant funds through the application. Those funds can be used for expanding the organization or a new project.

Those applying must be a tax-exempt organization that will be using the grant for a project that involves young people in its planning and execution, and one that has a learning component about the organization’s purpose. It must also directly benefit youth in the Chicagoland area.

Teens give back in KidsMatter initiative

TPI is a two-year program that teaches students about nonprofit work and philanthropy. It is part of the Three Pillars Initiative, started in Oak Park, Ill., to offer kids an opportunity to give back to their community.

High school juniors in their first year learn about nonprofits and allocate grant funds. Senior students learn how to raise money through a nine-month fundraising campaign to cover program expenses. The campaign hopes to increase grant funding available for future initiatives.

KidsMatter celebrated the inaugural class of the program at the TPI Capstone Ceremony this last spring.

Applications due Tuesday, Nov. 11

TPI students will be directly involved in the decision-making process for how funds are allocated to organizations that apply, under the guidance of TPI Program Coordinator Janet Sommerville.

Grant applications are due Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The recipients will be informed in February or March, and funds will be allocated at the TPI Capstone Ceremony on April 29, 2026.

Photo courtesy: KidsMatter

