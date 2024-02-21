Lane reductions, closures start on Washington Street as downtown Naperville streetscape work begins

Washington Street in downtown Naperville is now seeing some traffic changes due to planned streetscape construction work in the area.

Washington Street now one lane in each direction

As per a Naper Notify alert from the City of Naperville, Washington Street has now been reduced to one lane in each direction, in the section between Aurora and Jefferson avenues. It will remain as such through October to allow for both the streetscape construction and ongoing work on the Washington Street Bridge.

Overnight road closure starting Wednesday, lasting three nights

Additionally, starting Wednesday, Feb. 21, the section of Washington Street from Chicago to Jefferson avenues will be temporarily closed in the overnight hours from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The city said that the overnight closures for both directions will likely last for three nights.

Drivers are asked to observe any detour signs and plan accordingly to allow for added delays while traveling through the area. Finding an alternate route is encouraged.

Streetscape improvements to Washington are phase two of planned construction work

The closures are due to the implementation of phase two of the streetscape improvement project in downtown Naperville.

Phase two will involve work on Washington Street between Chicago and Benton Avenue. Upgrades to streets, sidewalks and utilities in portions of downtown Naperville are part of a larger plan to improve pedestrian mobility, accessibility and safety for the area.

Though the work may temporarily close some sections of the street at times, pedestrians will still have access to shop at downtown businesses in the area.

More information about the streetscape improvement project can be found on the City of Naperville website.

