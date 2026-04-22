Liz Spencer named AAUW Naperville Woman of the Year

The American Association of University Women Naperville Area has named Liz Spencer as its 2026 Woman of the Year.

Mentor, educator, and champion of Naperville’s stories

The annual award recognizes a Naperville-area woman who has shown outstanding leadership and community service, as well as modeling AAUW’s mission of advancing equity for women and girls.

Spencer served as the executive director at Naperville Community Television for more than 20 years, helping to grow the station and bring “greater visibility to the organizations, schools, and volunteers who make Naperville thrive,” a news release noted. Spencer stepped down from the role in December 2025.

The AAUW called Spencer a “longtime champion of Naperville’s stories, people, and civic life.” The group recognized her work as a mentor and educator who had “guided countless students and interns” in the fields of journalism and media, both through her work at NCTV17, former roles, and in her time teaching television production at North Central College.

“Truly honored” to be recognized

Spencer said she was “truly honored” at the recognition by AAUW.

“I have great respect for this organization and all the important work they do for women and our community,” Spencer said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to telling the stories that matter in Naperville and covering the events that shape our community. This recognition from AAUW is very meaningful to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to our community in new ways as I move forward.”

The AAUW will present Spencer with the honor at its 70th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Luncheon on May 2 at the Bolingbrook Country Club.

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