Loaves & Fishes picks Megan Lynch as new executive VP of advancement

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has chosen a new executive vice president of advancement.

Megan Lynch has taken over the job as of March 1, according to a news release from Loaves & Fishes. She steps into the role after the retirement of Nancy Wiersum on February 28.

Lynch an internal candidate with senior leadership experience

Lynch was chosen from within the organization, having worked with the group first as a board member, then later signing on as vice president – strategic partnerships in November, 2023.

Her time spent on the senior leadership team helping to make community connections and advance food security should serve her well as she takes on this new position.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue advancing Loaves & Fishes’ mission alongside our incredible team, partners, and supporters,” said Lynch in the news release. “The need in our community is great, but so is our collective ability to make a difference. I look forward to working together to ensure that every neighbor facing food insecurity has access to the resources and healthy food they need to thrive.”

Lynch has also worked in the private and public sectors, with prior roles including Director of Corporate Relations for North Central College and Manager of the Charitable Fund for Duly Health and Care. She’s received a number of honors throughout her career, including the 2023 Grantmaker of the Year Award from the West Suburban Philanthropic Network, and being named as a 2021 NACC 4 Under 40 recipient.

‘Strong track record of successful leadership’

Loaves & Fishes President CEO Mike Havala said placing Lynch in the new position was a “key part” of their succession planning

“We are very excited about Megan leading our advancement initiatives and being on our Executive Team. She has a strong track record of successful leadership, and is very well regarded and connected in our community,” Havala said in the news release.

