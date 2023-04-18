Matrix Club delays cause prom changes | Steeple Run expansion | Share the Trails

Local schools change prom plans due to Matrix Club delays

Metea Valley High School and Neuqua Valley High School have had to make alternate prom plans due to the delay in the opening of The Matrix Club in Naperville.

The venue had been scheduled to open last fall, but as reported by the Daily Herald, supply chain issues and construction delays have pushed back that opening. No specific opening date has been set, but officials told the paper they hope to be ready to host scheduled senior brunches in late May.

Matrix Club staff members helped the schools to find new venues for their prom dates. Metea Valley’s will be held at the Embassy Suites in Naperville on April 28, and Neuqua Valley’s at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace on May 13.

Steeple Run expansion contracts

At Monday’s meeting, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved a package of five contracts, totaling about $261,000, linked to a building expansion at Steeple Run Elementary School.

Last summer, district officials made the decision to undergo the Steeple Run expansion, which had a budget totaling about $10 million.

The contracts awarded Monday are the final in a string, and include electrical upgrades, painting, and fencing. Four of the five contracts only had one responsive bidder, which raised concerns during board deliberations. Several reasons were cited for the lack of a competitive bidding process, including the labor market.

Administrators indicated the total Steeple Run project is expected to end under budget.

Benedictine University names new president

Benedictine University recently named Joseph J. Foy as its new president. Foy will be the 13th president of the university, succeeding Charles Gregory, who is retiring in August. Learn more about Foy’s background and how he was chosen for the job.

River Woods students raise money to support Moxi Robotics Program

Students at River Woods Elementary School in Naperville raised $257.50 to help fund a robotic helper at Edward Hospital.

The money raised went to the Edward Foundation’s Moxi Robotics Program, to support “Moxi,” a real-life robot that saves hospital workers time by performing point-to-point deliveries.

The fundraising was part of the school’s One School, One Book program, which highlighted the book “The Wild Robot,” which features a robot named Roz. Students then also learned about Moxi, and gathered donations to help make a difference in healthcare, by using technology.

Park district reminds all to “Share the Trails”

As the weather warms up and people head outdoors, the Naperville Park District is reminding all to be mindful and “Share the Trails” as they walk, bike, or run throughout the more than 20 miles of multi-use paved park trails.

Some simple reminders to better “Share the Trails:”

Only walkers and runners (including strollers and wheelchairs) are allowed on Riverwalk trails

Walkers, runners, bikers, skateboarders, scooter riders, and inline skaters are all allowed on other park district trails

Class 1 electric bikes, electric skateboards and electric scooters may be used on asphalt multi-use trails

Verbal alerts by bicyclists (or other faster moving users), as you come up to someone else on a trail from behind, are helpful to let someone know you are about to pass

Faster-moving users like bike riders or inline skaters should yield to slower-moving users like walkers or runners

A full list of trail etiquette and rules, along with a list and map of area trails is available on the park district website.