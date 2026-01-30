Mesón Sabika in Naperville makes top 100 romantic restaurants list

Mesón Sabika owner Hossein Jamali says he’s grateful after OpenTable included his Naperville restaurant in its 2026 list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in the country—an honor driven by diner reviews.

“Obviously very appreciative because those ratings come from our guests,” said Jamali. “We are blessed with a great community.”

About OpenTable and its list

OpenTable is a website for restaurant reviews and reservations, featuring more than 60,000 establishments nationwide. Each year, the company selects 100 of them to be featured in its most romantic list, describing them as “celebrated by diners for romance, they’re the certifiably swoon-worthy spots people choose when the night matters most.”

The company looks at diner reviews and metrics to compile its list, which it doesn’t rank in any particular order other than alphabetically. The Naperville restaurant was one of only four in Illinois to be listed, and the only one outside of Chicago.

Mesón sets the mood

Mesón Sabika—loosely translated as “mansion on the hill”—is housed in a four-acre, 1847 estate with nine dining rooms. Jamali says its romance comes from the atmosphere: lush summer landscapes, fresh flowers, historic architecture, and Spanish tapas meant to be shared.

“[It] kind of creates a conversation at every table,” Jamali said.

Giving back is part of the recipe

Beyond the ambiance, Jamali is known for giving back, donating profits to disaster relief on select days, and offering complimentary Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“The opportunities that I’ve had, I should not take it for granted, so it’s a responsibility to share with others,” said Jamali.

That philosophy stems from his childhood in Iran, where he grew up in poverty before coming to the U.S. at 18 with just $20 to his name.

“Even though we did not have that much, when there was a disaster in the area, my dad was there to lend a hand,” said Jamali.

A change in career path

After studying structural engineering at the University of Illinois, Jamali followed his passion for hospitality, opening Mesón Sabika in 1990—a love affair that has lasted 36 years.

“To be in business that long, it does give me a sense of joy,” Jamali said.

Today, Meson Sabika continues to set the stage for romance—one small plate at a time. It has a 4.8 rating (out of 5) on OpenTable based on roughly 12,000 reviews. This is the second year in a row it made the top 100 romantic restaurants list.

