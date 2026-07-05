Naper Bites visits Up North Ale House for game day eats

Chris Grano, host of “Naper Bites,” headed to Up North Ale House located at 1595 North Aurora Road.

Grano sat down with general manager Dave Gavin to talk about the best bites for watching a game or gathering with friends.

A taste of Tex-Mex

First up were the Southwest Rolls: chicken, corn, black beans, chopped bell and jalapeño peppers, spinach, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

“You’re dipping that in our homemade chipotle lime ranch,” said Gavin.

Breaded, fried, or grilled wings

Gavin next encouraged Grano to try the grilled wings.

“It (the grilled wings) is very popular,” said Gavin, “not only because they’re delicious but also because they are the healthier option. A lot of our gluten-free customers love them.”

Grano tried the grilled wings with the hot, dry rub.

“I like the smoke on it,” said Grano.

Customize the menu at Up North Ale House

The restaurant has an option to craft your own pasta, and Grano knew he wanted to try it.

“When I go to a restaurant, I don’t necessarily want just what’s on the menu. Sometimes I want to make it my own way,” said Grano. “So today I got some fettuccine with Diablo sauce and some shrimp.”

Gavin told Grano it was his favorite pasta.

Up North Ale House is open on Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m – 10:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Naper Bites host: Chris Grano

Guest: Dave Gavin, Up North Ale House General Manager

Naper Bites is brought to you by Chris Grano Home Specialists