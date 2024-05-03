Naperville 2024 “Dancing with the Celebrities” competitors unveiled

The Career & Networking Center (CNC) announced its lineup of Naperville notables participating in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the CNC, with proceeds helping in its mission to assist job seekers. The eight Naperville notables were unveiled during a kickoff event at Go Brewing.

The competitors are:

Jepharya Badie , Owner, Mpower Strength

Devin Cobb , Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Pilot Associations/Talent Strategy, United Airlines

Colin Dalough , System Program Director, Government Affairs, Endeavor Health

Renato Mariotti , Attorney, Legal Analyst

Amy Miller , AVP, Practice Development Manager, Synchrony

Diana Torres Hawken , Founder, Board Member, ALMAS

Dennise Vaughn , President, Homewatch Caregivers

Randy Wolf , Chairman, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation and Owner, Dan Wolf Automotive Group

Naperville notables team up with dance pros

The celebrity dancers will be paired with professional dancers from NP Dance Studio and Arthur Murray Dance Studio. The pros will train them for the event and help create a unique routine to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

2024 Dancing with the Celebrities will take place on Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket sales will start on July 1.

