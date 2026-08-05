Naperville 203 board approves Superintendent Dan Bridges’ contract extension

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges will continue in his leadership role through 2031, based on a recent vote from the board of education.

On a 5-2 vote, the board on Monday, Aug. 3, approved a contract extension. Bridges’ most recent agreement with Naperville 203 ran through June 30, 2027, and the new add-on carries it through June 30, 2031.

Board members Holly Blastic and Melissa Kelley Black cast the dissenting votes. Board President Charles Cush and board members Kristine Gericke, Joseph Kozminski, Amanda McMillen, and Marc Willensky approved the extension.

Community weighs in on Bridges’ contract extension

The district announced Bridges’ contract extension in an email to the community Thursday, July 30, indicating board action was scheduled for Monday’s meeting.

Since the announcement, community members have been weighing in on the extension via social media and through direct communication with the board through emails. Residents also commented on the matter during public comment, prior to the board vote.

Most of the commenters expressed opposition to Bridges’ contract extension, commenting on district-specific issues, such as the current state of Naperville 203’s finances and staff morale, as well as issues earlier in Bridges’ tenure, such as the COVID-19 response.

Others stepped up to voice their opposition saying they felt concerns raised about an elementary school teacher’s alleged inappropriate behavior with at least one student had gone unheard. The student’s parents initially shared those concerns at a Naperville 203 board meeting earlier this summer.

Bridges said it is against district policy to comment on personnel matters. He also has stated student safety is a top priority in the district.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres on Tuesday confirmed the department has reached out to the parents of the student and is awaiting more information.

Other commenters against Bridges’ contract extension also weighed in on the timeframe between last Thursday’s announcement of the renewal and Monday’s vote.

“Our community deserves transparency and open communication from our district leadership,” resident Kat Stark said to the board at Monday’s meeting. “This contract renewal demonstrates the communication gap. Families received notice, simply days ago, alerting us that this was coming for a vote this evening.”

A number of speakers also expressed interest in bringing in a new superintendent who might be able to lead the district through a fresh lens.

“District 203 deserves leadership that is proactive, rather than reactive, fiscally disciplined, rather than continually forced into difficult reductions, collaborative rather than adversarial, and willing to listen carefully to the educators and families closest to our students,” parent Kristin Locy wrote in an email to the board.

Community member Scott Frauenheim wrote an email to the board in favor of extending Bridges’ contract through 2031.

“Over many years, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment, integrity, and thoughtful leadership,” Frauenheim wrote. “Under his leadership, Naperville 203 has earned national recognition for excellence, while maintaining strong academic outcomes, sound fiscal stewardship, and a culture that puts students first.”

Board gives varied views on reasons behind their votes

All seven board members commented on the rationale behind their individual vote at Monday’s meeting.

Supporters of Bridges’ contract extension cited a number of accomplishments that have taken place under his watch, including the district’s consistent status as one of the top performing in Illinois, increasing college and career readiness offerings, and the rollout of a carbon action plan.

McMillen said she hears and recognizes community concerns about specific issues, and weighed that against her ultimate decision on the renewal.

“My decision tonight is based on the broader responsibility, and on the superintendent’s overall record of leadership over the past 15 years,” McMillen said. “Having served on the board of education for the past five years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe Mr. Bridges’ leadership first-hand.”

Willensky said he also thought carefully about his decision before reaching his conclusion.

“Renewing the superintendent’s contract does not mean that everything is perfect,” Willensky said. “I do expect the superintendent and school board to continue to focus on areas of improvement and work together on what is in the best interest of our students.”

Blastic, in explaining her “no” vote, said she is concerned with Naperville 203’s trajectory, in light of some community members’ concerns about transparency and confidence. She also expressed interest in having the district move forward in a new direction, leadership-wise.

“My decision to vote ‘no’ tonight is done while recognizing so many accomplishments and great experiences and great achievements of the district, of the cabinet, of our staff, and our students,” Blastic said.

Kelley Black, in explaining her dissent, expressed multiple concerns, including Naperville 203’s overall superintendent evaluation process, which was a precursor to the contract renewal talks. She said she has been seeking information on how evaluations are conducted.

“The reason I have been asking this is there is no consistent process,” Kelley Black said.

Bridges provides comment after board takes action

After the board cast its vote, and Bridges was given the 2031 extension, he commented on next steps and expressed gratitude to the community for the opportunity to serve as Naperville 203’s superintendent for the past decade-and-a-half.

He also addressed the community comments shared during public comment, via email, and in social media posts.

“I hear you; I understand your concerns,” Bridges said. “It will be my mission and my job to work hard to rebuild or build trust in the leadership that you deserve in this school district. You have my word on that.”

Specific details about Bridges’ contract extension — other than its sunset date — were not discussed at the board meeting. Granular information, including Bridges’ annual salary and benefits, will be made available once the contract is signed.

“As has been the case with every contract since I have been hired, once this contract is executed, it will be posted on the district website and available for all to consume,” Bridges said.

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