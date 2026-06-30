Naperville Area Humane Society advises pet heat safety

Temperatures are reaching extreme highs this week, and the Naperville Area Humane Society is reminding the public to take extra precautions with their pets in the midst of this dangerous heat.

Safety on walks

When bringing pets outside for walks, Christine Natarelli, executive director at NAHS, advised taking them in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower.

After being outside, Natarelli reminded pet owners to give their animals plenty of water.

“I would not recommend giving them ice-cold water, more kind of room temperature water, cooler water is better for them,” Natarelli said.

Natarelli also recommended checking the temperature of sidewalks and blacktop where pets are walking.

“Take just the back of your palm of your hand and gently touch it. If it’s too hot for you, it’s definitely too hot for them and could burn their paw pads,” Natarelli said.

Don’t leave pets in vehicles

Natarelli warned pet owners of the dangers of leaving their pets in their car.

“Even if it’s a milder day, the temperatures inside that car can escalate very quickly and become very, very hot for them and very detrimental,” Natarelli said.

When pets need medical attention

Symptoms of excessive heat exposure for pets can include excessive drooling and panting, lethargy, confusion, vomiting, diarrhea, collapsing, and heat stroke seizures, Natarelli said.

Pet owners should bring their animal to a vet if they notice signs of heat stroke, heavy drooling and panting, or if their pet has collapsed or is not moving much.

“That happens very fast, and that is definitely a medical emergency. So, please take your pet immediately to an emergency vet so they can help with your pet,” Natarelli said.

Pay attention to pets

In general, Natarelli says owners should keep a close eye on their pets during periods of extreme heat.

“Please just keep them in mind, and remember that if you’re very hot, they’re also very hot,” Natarelli said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!