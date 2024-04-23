Naperville-area public high schools among top 50 in state in U.S. News ranking

All five Naperville-area public high schools have landed among the top 50 in the state, according to a recent Best High Schools ranking by U.S. News & World Report, with two placing in the top 25.

D203 and IPSD 204 high schools in top 50

The state rankings of the Naperville School District 203 (D203) and Indian Prairie School District 204 (IPSD 204) high schools are as follows:

No. 15 – Neuqua Valley High School (IPSD 204)

No. 25 – Naperville North High School (D203)

No. 27 – Naperville Central High School (D203)

No. 28 – Metea Valley High School (IPSD 204)

No. 37 – Waubonsie Valley High School (IPSD 204)

Changes from last year’s slots

Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Naperville Central all slid slightly in the ranks this year, having placed at 13, 25, and 26 last year, respectively.

Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley however both saw upward movement, having come in at 31 and 43 last year, respectively.

Among top 1,000 in the country

Though none cracked the top 100 in the country, all five did place within the top 1,000, with Neuqua Valley at No. 396, Naperville North at No. 638, Naperville Central at No. 662, Metea Valley at No. 702, and Waubonsie Valley at No. 874.

How rankings were determined

More than 17,000 public high schools were ranked in the report. State assessments for math, reading and science, graduation rates, college readiness, underserved student performance, and curriculum breadth are all factors taken into account.

U.S. News & World Report works with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, to come up with the final numbers.

“The 2024 Best High Schools rankings offer a starting point for parents to understand a school’s academic performance, whether it’s a prospective school or one that their child is already attending,” said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor of education at U.S. News in a press release. “Accessible data on our high schools can empower families across the country as they navigate today’s educational environment and plan for the future.”

Image courtesy: U.S. News & World Report

