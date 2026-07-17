Naperville commissioners support john greene office expansion into city’s downtown

The planned expansion of john greene’s realtor and commercial operations to Naperville’s downtown corridor recently received support from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission as the proposal continues working its way through local municipal reviews.

The 50-year-old company, which has an existing office at 1311 S. Route 59, has announced plans of constructing an approximately 24,850-square-foot multi-tenant office building at two existing properties: 115 Aurora Ave. and 405 S. Main St.

‘A significant investment in the downtown’

To move forward with its plans, john greene representatives will need multiple city approvals, including a rezoning of the properties to a transitional-use district designation, a variance in the building’s height from what currently is in the municipal code, and a parking variance.

Vince Rosanova of the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker is representing john greene in its plans for the property. Rosanova served as a project spokesperson as the plans were reviewed at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Wednesday, July 15, meeting.

If plans move forward, two existing vacant structures — one that had been used as a residence, the other as a dental clinic — will be razed to make way for the new facility.

“The two properties, together, really provide an opportunity for a significant investment in the downtown — an opportunity to really provides an aesthetic impact and complements the downtown economy,” Rosanova said.

The company plans to maintain its presence at the existing Route 59 site once the new downtown location is open.

“The intention for this evening for the building that we will discuss is additive, and not a replacement of the Route 59 building,” Rosanova said. “The intention is (the existing) building will continue to serve south Naperville, and this will be an opportunity for john greene brokers to have a space in the downtown.”

In terms of architecture, john greene is proposing a three-story building. Building materials, based on the proposal, would include more than 60% masonry, large windows, and vertical columns. The nearby Water Street District reportedly was an inspiration for the design.

“We know that this building really creates a significant aesthetic improvement. It really fires on all cylinders,” Rosanova said. “It brings a lot of great benefits to the community. It certainly enhances the real estate tax base.”

Kristine Noren, john greene’s vice president of operations, said the company’s preliminary plans include housing the realtor offices on one floor and commercial offices on an additional floor, with additional space for complementary office tenants.

“We, at this point, anticipate that john greene Realtor and john greene Commercial will be the anchor tenant of the building,” Noren said, adding that the company’s 180 independent contractors could use the facility as drop-in space, as needed, when they are working in the immediate area.

Letters of support, and a nearby resident’s concern

Downtown Naperville Alliance and the Naperville Development Partnership each have shown support for john greene’s plans for the property with letters of support.

“This improvement will bring additional employees and customers to the downtown area to support the retail and restaurant businesses,” Doug Gerald, NDP’s chairman of the board, and Monica Conners, president, wrote in a jointly authored letter to commissioners.

Gerald and Conners added, “The growth of daytime customer traffic during the slower weekday is extremely important to these merchants.”

Katie Wood, executive director of the DNA, also confirmed in correspondence the organization is supporting the project.

“The DNA Board recently reviewed the project and voted unanimously in favor of the proposal,” Wood wrote. “We believe this development represents a high-quality investment in one of downtown’s most visible gateway locations.”

During the recent public hearing, commissioners did hear comments from one nearby resident, Toby Hayer, about the project proposal’s impact in the surrounding area, as well as the impact it could have with alley access on Main Street.

“Every time there’s a change in the area, my quality of life is negatively impacted,” Hayer said. “I’m either inconvenienced or intruded upon.”

Speaking to the alley access, in relation to planned parking accommodations for the new john greene building, Hayer added, “Narrowing it makes the access a little more difficult. It’s still doable, but, as I said, it’s a very busy street, with a lot of activity. … I just think it’s important to maintain that extra space.”

Katie Rubush with Naperville’s transportation, engineering, and development department confirmed alley access was reviewed as the project proposal was presented.

“We asked the petitioner to make sure that not only could emergency vehicles properly access the alley, but also that an SUV could turn both in and out without encroaching into the other side of the alley,” Rubush said.

Commissioners weigh in with support for project

Commissioners voted, 8-0, in support of john greene’s requested variations for the project. Their recommendation advances to the city council for further deliberation and a final determination at an upcoming meeting.

“I really appreciate the due diligence on the entire project,” said commissioner Whitney Robbins, who serves as chair. “I know this is not the first go-around on this, so I do appreciate you listening to staff, and the suggestions, and making those changes. That goes a long way.”

Robbins also noted the support from groups such as NDP and the DNA also carry weight with the recommendation.

“On top of it, those letters of recommendation — those mean a lot to all of us,” Robbins added. “It screams that the community is welcoming this, and I think that it’s a beautiful project, and I think it goes well with everything else that has gone on over there.”

Several commissioners, including Tom Castagnoli, said they believed the new proposal would be a positive addition to Naperville’s downtown corridor.

“It’s a beautiful project,” Castagnoli said. “I think it would be a great addition to our downtown.”

Commissioner Meghna Bansal echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Redeveloping a vacant property is always a great idea, and I think this is a very well-positioned property.”

Image courtesy: john greene

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