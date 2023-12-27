Naperville District 203 moving forward on English learner program changes    

Decision-makers in Naperville School District 203 are moving forward on a series of changes to the English learner program in the hopes of increasing student participation through more practical options in upcoming school years.

On the heels of a preliminary discussion early in the month, District 203’s board of education voted 6-1 on Dec. 18 in favor of broadening EL throughout all of the schools with several phased changes.

In the upcoming 2024-25 school year, EL services will be expanded to all schools for sixth-graders. In the 2025-26 school year, the expansion rollout will extend further to other junior high grades, as well as a phased introductory expansion into Naperville Central High School. By the 2026-27 school year, the full integration is slated for completion.

Why the changes are taking place

From the perspective of data, there currently is a “significant achievement gap” in junior high and high school between students who are eligible for English learner services, and students who are not.

According to district officials, a “large percentage” of students eligible for EL services decline them at the secondary level. The contributing factor, according to administrators, is a stated desire from parents and guardians to have EL students attend their home school, rather than have them bused to one of the specific schools that currently offers services.

While District 203 currently offers EL services at all 14 elementary schools, the scope is narrower at the secondary level, where it is solely offered at Jefferson Junior High School and Naperville North High School.

English learner student population on the rise

Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent of student services, said the number of students eligible for EL services has been on the rise in recent years.

In January 2013, District 203 hosted 823 students eligible for EL services. Exactly one decade later, in January 2023, the number of EL students increased to 1,393. In November 2023, the number continued rising, to 1,460 students.

“Our district is unwavering in its mission to implement a comprehensive equity plan,” Xagas said during the preliminary discussion of the program’s refinement on Dec. 4. “This plan ensures that every student, regardless of background or learning needs, has access to exemplary learning opportunities.”

Board members mostly supportive

On the whole, board members have been supportive of the forthcoming changes to District 203’s EL program, as evidenced by the 6-1 vote.

“I really appreciate the effort you guys put into identifying and understanding that this was a challenge and coming back with a creative solution to help bring this forward and serve the needs of this particular segment of the community,” board member Charles Cush said before he cast his “yes” vote.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black, who cast the dissenting vote, said she was concerned about parents and students enrolled in District 203’s separate dual language program, which will continue to only be offered at specific schools.

“I don’t want those dual language parents to feel like they’re being left out,” Kelley Black said.

Because enrollment in dual languages dwarfs the number of participants in the EL program, Xagas said it would not be feasible at this time to offer the service at each school throughout the district.

“From a sustainability and feasibility lens, it would be difficult to replicate that program — from staffing, from student enrollment, etc. — across schools,” Xagas said.

