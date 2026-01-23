Naperville Humane Society shares cold-weather pet safety tips

With temperatures dropping dramatically, it’s important to remember our furry friends who need to stay warm, too.

“If you are cold, most likely your pet is cold as well. So these extreme weather conditions are extremely harmful for pets, both dogs and cats, as well as a lot of other animals,” said Christine Natarelli, Executive Director of the Naperville Area Humane Society.

Pet owners urged to limit outdoor time in cold weather

Natarelli advised that all pets be brought indoors during the frigid conditions, as the cold can cause illness or worse. If they need to be taken outdoors, those trips should be brief, and they should be dressed appropriately.

“If you have to run your pets out for potty breaks, it’s important to just keep those really short. Limit the time outdoors. If you have to put a coat on your dog, please do so, even little booties to protect their feet,” she said.

Having enough food stocked for pets is also important during this time, Natarelli said, as animals such as cats eat more in the winter, and the weather can be unpredictable.

Check cars for animals seeking warmth

The cold can also force some animals left outside into small nooks and crannies, seeking warmth, like inside the hood of a car. For those who will be driving during the arctic blast, they are advised to check the vehicle before taking off to ensure a four-legged friend isn’t hiding there.

“We always do recommend when you are driving, and it is very cold out, that you do tap on the hood of the vehicle and kind of give it a glance over,” she said.

Watch for signs of cold-related stress

During this time, pet owners are encouraged to keep an eye on their animals to ensure they aren’t experiencing any stress from the cold, which can look like shivering or a loss of appetite.

“Just make sure you’re keeping tabs on that and watching them. But rule number one, always keep your pets indoors for sure,” said Natarelli.

