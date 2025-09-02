Naperville Jaycees member awarded United States JCI Senator designation

One member of the Naperville Jaycees recently received the highest honor that can be given to a member of that group.

United States JCI Senator designation

Paul DeKruiff has been awarded the United States JCI Senator designation in recognition of his achievements within the Jaycees. Senatorship is given in recognition of outstanding service performed.

“It is an honor and privilege to recognize Paul for his years of service and continued excellence within the Naperville Jaycees,” said Dennis Chase, President of the Naperville Jaycees. “The impact of his tenure within our chapter is apparent. His leadership style fosters continued learning and personal development, which resonates universally.”

More about DeKruiff

DeKruiff was surprised with the award at an event held by the Naperville Jaycees during the Last Fling.

The father of three is now one of more than 8,000 senators in the country and joins two other Naperville Jaycees who have also received the honor.

DeKruiff served as executive director of the Last Fling in 2005 and the Jaycees’ president in 2008, and managed this year’s Naperville Labor Day Parade. Other philanthropic roles of his include past board member of Rotary, shelter leader of DuPagePads, and current legislative committee member of the Chicago Apartment Association.

Who are the Naperville Jaycees?

The Naperville Jaycees is a service organization for young people “dedicated to personal development through community service.”

The nonprofit organizes and staffs many community events and programs, from their Great Egg Hunt to their largest event, the Last Fling. The group donates proceeds from these events to other organizations within the community.

