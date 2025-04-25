Naperville Park Board to vote soon on Max’s Mission tribute project

An agreement between Max’s Mission, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting suicide awareness, and the Naperville Park District is expected to go before the park board for a vote this spring.

Organizers behind the group have proposed two concrete structures and four murals at Centennial Park as a source of inspiration, awareness, and tribute to a Naperville teenager who has left a lasting legacy after his passing.

Ray and Jill Wijangco of Naperville established Max’s Mission to honor the life of their son, Max Wijangco, who died by suicide in 2022. Since the group’s inception, Max’s Mission has provided various programs and initiatives to assist and empower people impacted by suicide loss.

Mural, concrete structures to be installed at skate facility

Eric Shutes, director of planning with the park district, went before the park board on Thursday, April 24, and provided an update on the Max’s Mission project at Centennial Park, which was first discussed last fall.

Based on the most recent rounds of discussions with Max’s Mission representatives, Shutes said the organization is requesting park district approval for four murals and two accompanying concrete structures.

During the discussion with the park board, Shutes discussed the rationale behind the project — which is to be installed adjacent to the Rothermel Family Skate Facility at Centennial Park — based on the talks with Max’s Mission representatives.

“(It) will accomplish three main goals: add beauty to the park, help the people of Naperville and the skaters see the diversity and creativity of the skate community and include a message of hope and information for those struggling with mental health,” Shutes said.

Max’s Mission project based largely on donations

Max’s Mission organizers have engaged in a fundraising appeal since the proposal was first announced. In his report to the park board, Shutes provided an update on the group’s effort to net donated dollars.

“Recently, representatives of Max’s Mission shared with staff that the organization is considering its grant award totals, and the Max’s Mission contribution is approximately $6,200 short of the $41,600 total estimated cost of the project,” Shutes said. “The representatives asked if the park district would be open to contributing funds toward the project to cover the remaining amount of $6,200.”

There are other factors in play, as well that could trim the total figure.

Shutes indicated the proposed concrete contractor linked to the project — Aurora-based MM Peters Construction Inc. — has expressed a willingness to donate $5,000 in labor. Additionally, the parks department could perform some of the excavating work, which could lower the total project cost.

Naperville Park Board weighs in on project proposal

When the Max’s Mission agreement comes up for a vote, potentially in May, Shutes indicated final renderings of the mural designs will be included in the vote.

Commissioner Rhonda Ansier suggested also installing signage to clearly articulate what Max’s Mission is, and the significance of the murals that eventually will be installed near the skate facility.

“I would just think a plaque would be good, just to draw attention to their organization … so that people can support them further as well,” Ansier said.

Should it be necessary, commissioner Leslie Ruffing said she would be comfortable with the park district fronting a small amount of the total cost to get the project over the finish line.

“Ever since the idea was first brought to us, I started following Max’s Mission on social media,” Ruffing said. “What they do for the community for mental health awareness and suicide awareness is so important. It’s so strongly aligned with our mission, vision and values, so I personally am very comfortable with the $6,000ish donation.”

