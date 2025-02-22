Max’s Mission supports those affected by suicide loss

Max’s Mission was established by the Wijangco family of Naperville, Illinois to honor the life and legacy of their beloved son Max who died by suicide in March of 2022. Struggling with profound loss and isolation in the aftermath of Max’s death, his parents, Jill & Ray, were driven to make a difference in the lives of other suicide loss survivors.

A community of suicide survivorship, where postvention becomes suicide prevention

Max’s Mission provides support, education, and resources to those affected by suicide loss while fostering a strong community of suicide survivorship where individuals can find hope, healing, and connection in their grief journey.

“Postvention is a term really specific to suicide loss,” said Board Member Julie Nguyen, “which refers to supportive intervention provided to families of loss survivors immediately following the death of a loved one to suicide. The notion that postvention is prevention is really poignant because it points to the fact that suicide loss survivors are at a significantly increased risk of suicide themselves.”

By starting conversations about their own loss to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide, the Wijangcos hope their experience helps others not feel so alone. Their mission also aims to honor, remember, and love those lost to suicide in the same way as those who die by other means.

Unique initiatives to reach out to suicide survivors in the community

Max’s Mission has three ongoing key initiatives that help suicide loss survivors in the community and beyond, the Say Their Name project, Baskets of Hope, and a monthly suicide loss support group.

The Say Their Name project asks families to share about their loved one, to give an idea about how that person lived.

Baskets of Hope provides items to families who recently experienced a suicide loss. The most important item in this basket is a resource guide with information regarding therapists, support groups, retreats, and more.

They also have sponsored many events in the community – QPR training, a film screening of My Sister Liv, Skate Talk, Remembrance Ceremony, and the annual rail jam.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Spotlight Guests: Jill Wijangco, Co-Founder & Executive Director, and Julie Nguyen, Board Member