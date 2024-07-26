Naperville police arrest Chicago man involved with April shooting

A Chicago man was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in an April shooting in south Naperville, where a 22-year-old Naperville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kanyon J. Hardy, 19, faces three counts of armed robbery, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

April 16 shooting incident in south Naperville

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, Naperville police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive shortly after a report of a gunshot victim.

According to police, two suspects had arrived at the victim’s home, there was a struggle, and one of them shot the victim in the leg. The suspects then fled on foot.

Once police arrived, they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The situation prompted a shelter-in-place order for area residents that afternoon, as well as lockdowns at several Indian Prairie School District 204 school buildings.

Both suspects charged in Naperville shooting

Naperville police’s preliminary investigations found that the alleged offenders and victim knew each other before the shooting, and the offenders also took money from the victim.

Hardy, who allegedly fired the gun during the incident, was arrested by the Forest Park Police on July 24.

The first suspect was a juvenile, who was arrested the same day as the shooting, and charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

